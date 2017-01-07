Jan. 10 Council Agenda

nobody cares
Not true, 9:56. There are several people who care, perhaps as many as seven. There's Gord Johns (he's got 400,000 reasons to care). There's the fire chief, who sees his emergency crew called out to "rescue" that same old drunk, passed out unconscious in the bank lobby, again. There's that guy from P.Q. who can't find an apartment for himself and his very well behaved dog. There's that guy who dumpster dives for empties and now will need to drive his refundables to Ucluelet, cause Tofino can't manage to support a recycle center. There's the owner of the luxury hotel who can't find dependable skilled help to work for $10.80 per hr, so he has to bring in temporary foreign workers to keep his business afloat. There's the small town mayor who's planning to bail the fuck out of this chaos and enter the next federal election as the candidate for the green party. And there's that dogshit guy. See, lots of people care! There might even be a few who are interested in reading the hundreds of pages of bureaucratic bullshit attached to the Council Agenda, but I think that's highly unlikely.
9:27 ....You made me smile : > Thanks
Green Party ? Liberal !!!
Post a Comment
4 comments:
nobody cares
Not true, 9:56. There are several people who care, perhaps as many as seven. There's Gord Johns (he's got 400,000 reasons to care). There's the fire chief, who sees his emergency crew called out to "rescue" that same old drunk, passed out unconscious in the bank lobby, again. There's that guy from P.Q. who can't find an apartment for himself and his very well behaved dog. There's that guy who dumpster dives for empties and now will need to drive his refundables to Ucluelet, cause Tofino can't manage to support a recycle center. There's the owner of the luxury hotel who can't find dependable skilled help to work for $10.80 per hr, so he has to bring in temporary foreign workers to keep his business afloat. There's the small town mayor who's planning to bail the fuck out of this chaos and enter the next federal election as the candidate for the green party. And there's that dogshit guy. See, lots of people care! There might even be a few who are interested in reading the hundreds of pages of bureaucratic bullshit attached to the Council Agenda, but I think that's highly unlikely.
9:27 ....
You made me smile : > Thanks
Green Party ? Liberal !!!
Post a Comment