Airbnb Study

it is so easy to focus on airbnb as a causation of the lack of affordable rentals in Tofino. However that would be overlooking the myriad of variables that have caused these problems. The popularity of Tofino has made it so more people can be employed in this tiny town. This creates more need for housing. Also the more tourist there are, the more rooms for rent are needed. It is absurd to micro manage what a person can do with their own house. Just because airbnb is much more efficient and simple a method of getting bookings for one's house than listing it with the chamber of commerce, does not create the demand for said rooms. The government has put much redtape and charges to decrease the likelihood of people people building. They also change the zoning and bylawa and policies every few years so it is not out of the norm that peo0ple have put plans forward under one zoning and by the time the house is built, the zoning has changed. Also the global real estate investment bubble has also made tofino more unaffordable to own housing hence discouraging people to stay long term. The homeowners also pay much higher taxes as a result and would like to recuperate their value quicker, hence using the efficiency of airbnb. Illegal vacation rentals has been an unaddressed issue way before airbnb existed. But it is easier to scapegoat airbnb. Vancouver also likes to blame airbnb for their affordable housing shortage. Little is mentioned that there has been a massive reduction in coop housing since the 80s. Little is mentioned in the massive land handouts to developer friends of the government. IF I was a landowner in Tofino, I would not even hesitate to use airbnb as opposed to longterm rental. Tofino has a transient community due to the nature of the economy. No jobs in the winter so how does one stay permanently? If one if not tied down to the community, One tends to be more unreliable in paying rents, consistent leasing, and perhaps even upkeep and respect for the household. Hence the owners being wary of longterm rental as opposed to short term. There is an insurance policy for unruly guests within the airbnb license. The municipal government has no means of insuring the houses for any damages incurred during long term rentals. I am sure we could eek out some more points but rant is over..
