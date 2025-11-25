Update on Cowichan Decision

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2025/11/25/rustad-slams-ndp-on-cowichan-land-title-case/
The NDP government told British Columbians they would file a stay of the Cowichan ruling, the one legal step required to pause the judgment and protect Richmond homeowners, while appeals go forward. They said it on August 11th. They said it again in October. David Eby stood in the Legislature, looked the public in the eye, and claimed the government was “seeking a stay.” And when we pressed them in Question Period—twice—they repeated the same line. They insisted the stay was coming. They insisted the application was being prepared. They insisted action was underway.And yet the court record shows the exact opposite. They have done absolutely nothing.Not one stay. Not one application. Not one motion. Not even a hearing date. Four months have passed, and the only thing filed is a procedural appointment notice that does nothing to halt the legal force of this ruling. The Premier said the stay was happening. The Attorney General said the stay was happening. The government repeated it again and again.So the real question, and maybe the only question that matters, is this: Why haven’t they done it?Why did the Premier claim the stay was underway when it wasn’t? Why did he reassure the public while the court docket sat empty? Why did the Attorney General issue a news release promising a stay and then fail to file anything? Why tell British Columbians the government is acting, when the truth is they’re standing still?This is not a small oversight. This is not paperwork delayed. This is a government caught saying one thing in public and doing nothing behind the scenes. And their silence is not an accident. They know this ruling is explosive. They know homeowners are already losing mortgage renewals. They know investors are already backing away. And they know that filing a stay would mean admitting they failed to defend private property rights in the first place.So instead, they chose to lie by omission. They chose to buy time. They chose to hope no one checked the registry.But the facts are now out in the open. British Columbians were promised action. They were promised certainty. They were promised protection. And what they got was a Premier who talks endlessly about “clarity” while refusing to take the one legal step that could actually provide it.They haven’t filed the stay because they never intended to file it. They said it because it bought them a news cycle. They repeated it because they thought no one would look. And they’re hoping that by the time the consequences hit, people will have forgotten who sat on their hands. John Rustad (copy/paste from Facebook)
I just did a search of court documents and no application for a stay of proceedings was found.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
The NDP government told British Columbians they would file a stay of the Cowichan ruling, the one legal step required to pause the judgment and protect Richmond homeowners, while appeals go forward. They said it on August 11th. They said it again in October. David Eby stood in the Legislature, looked the public in the eye, and claimed the government was “seeking a stay.” And when we pressed them in Question Period—twice—they repeated the same line. They insisted the stay was coming. They insisted the application was being prepared. They insisted action was underway.
And yet the court record shows the exact opposite. They have done absolutely nothing.
Not one stay. Not one application. Not one motion. Not even a hearing date. Four months have passed, and the only thing filed is a procedural appointment notice that does nothing to halt the legal force of this ruling. The Premier said the stay was happening. The Attorney General said the stay was happening. The government repeated it again and again.
So the real question, and maybe the only question that matters, is this: Why haven’t they done it?
Why did the Premier claim the stay was underway when it wasn’t? Why did he reassure the public while the court docket sat empty? Why did the Attorney General issue a news release promising a stay and then fail to file anything? Why tell British Columbians the government is acting, when the truth is they’re standing still?
This is not a small oversight. This is not paperwork delayed. This is a government caught saying one thing in public and doing nothing behind the scenes. And their silence is not an accident. They know this ruling is explosive. They know homeowners are already losing mortgage renewals. They know investors are already backing away. And they know that filing a stay would mean admitting they failed to defend private property rights in the first place.
So instead, they chose to lie by omission. They chose to buy time. They chose to hope no one checked the registry.
But the facts are now out in the open. British Columbians were promised action. They were promised certainty. They were promised protection. And what they got was a Premier who talks endlessly about “clarity” while refusing to take the one legal step that could actually provide it.
They haven’t filed the stay because they never intended to file it. They said it because it bought them a news cycle. They repeated it because they thought no one would look. And they’re hoping that by the time the consequences hit, people will have forgotten who sat on their hands. John Rustad (copy/paste from Facebook)
I just did a search of court documents and no application for a stay of proceedings was found.
Post a Comment