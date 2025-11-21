Alberni Hospital ICU Closed

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/west-coast-general-hospital-port-alberni-icu-closure-9.6985461
Money for insiders but no money to staff Alberni ICU
Land, Water and Resource Stewardship Ministry announced that a $15 million stewardship fund would be given to the MakeWay Charitable Society, formerly known as Tides Canada.
Osborne’s husband, George Patterson, sold the Tofino Botanical Gardens to the MakeWay Charitable Society for $2.3 million on Sept. 17, 2021, according to land title documents. The 12-acre waterfront property on the Pacific Rim Highway was initially listed for $3.75 million.
6 comments:
What has one private landowner got to do with the hospital closures. I get you don’t care for Josie but…her husband has nothing to do with her job in health. It’s like saying we haven’t enough nurses cause she bought a car
Millions given away by the NDP are no longer available to any ministry.
Since the Eby government first took office in 2022-23, total provincial debt is also projected to more than double, reaching a staggering $212.9 billion in 2027-28. This dire fiscal outlook only adds to the province’s mounting challenges.
After the wait to see your family doctor (assuming you have one), there are two additional waits—the one between your referral and seeing a specialist (which was a median of 15 weeks in 2024) and the one between that specialist consultation and treatment (which was a median of 14.4 weeks). With these two waits combined, last year the total median wait for treatment was 29.5 weeks—the longest in B.C. since wait-time measurements began in 1993 when the wait was 10.4 weeks.
josie's position in the government has everything to do with her husband's political agenda as a clandestine usurper of local and provincial government in BC in league with indigenous peoples. An agenda brought from somewhere else. With the environmental goal of shutting down everything in bc. The funding of the organization that bought the botanical gardens doesn't pass the smell test.
Tides Canada... Soros controlled like the US Tides foundation? connect the dots. No thank you
Post a Comment