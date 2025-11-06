Another Land Claim Story

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2025/11/05/independent-mla-calls-transparency-ndp-aboriginal-title-claims/
There's a lesson to be learned down south of here recently. A person who is elected to be the president assumed he could take more and more and more power onto himself, so much so that he was unstoppable. It was working until this week and the public sent him a message. ENOUGH! The public has had enough. From now on, you will get less power instead of more until the world returns to normal. Up here our BC government encourages and abets extortion. And now it's starting to be more extortion and more exorbitant extortion. Pray tell how is this going to work out when the ultimate extortion of Kamloops, etc., is supposed to be paid for by the province and its Lawyers who are paid by all of us taxpayers? Time to say enough is enough.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
There's a lesson to be learned down south of here recently. A person who is elected to be the president assumed he could take more and more and more power onto himself, so much so that he was unstoppable. It was working until this week and the public sent him a message. ENOUGH! The public has had enough. From now on, you will get less power instead of more until the world returns to normal. Up here our BC government encourages and abets extortion. And now it's starting to be more extortion and more exorbitant extortion. Pray tell how is this going to work out when the ultimate extortion of Kamloops, etc., is supposed to be paid for by the province and its Lawyers who are paid by all of us taxpayers? Time to say enough is enough.
Post a Comment