Thursday, October 3, 2024

Plastic Straw Story

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/b-c-conservatives-vow-to-embrace-single-use-plastics-including-straws-1.7061609 

Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Good !! Paper straws suck . They get soggy and collapse. Conservatives have my vote .

October 3, 2024 at 5:39 PM
Anonymous said...

Plastic needles are free for junkies but I can't have a plastic straw . Vote for common sense !

October 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM
Anonymous said...

Eby has upstaged Rustad by repealing the ban on lawn darts and firecrackers. Vote NDP

October 3, 2024 at 9:27 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)