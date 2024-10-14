Mainstreet BC Poll

This is another garbage poll. I may be wrong but my personalfeeling based on just talking with visitors is there will be a real change in government. Polls and personal feelings are nothing more than garbage. Wait for the Election results
Post a Comment
1 comment:
This is another garbage poll. I may be wrong but my personal
feeling based on just talking with visitors is there will be a real change in government. Polls and personal feelings are nothing more than garbage. Wait for the
Election results
Post a Comment