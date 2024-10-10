Latest BC Poll from Leger

- The BC NDP (47%) has regained the lead in voting intention among decided voters over The Conservative Party of BC (42%) for a 5 point lead.
- This reversal of fortunes is directly the result of the drop in the Conservative vote among 18-34 year-olds (47% to 38%) and women (42% to 34%)
- Just less than nine in ten (87%) BC residents indicate they are likely to vote, with nearly two-thirds (65%) indicating that they will “definitely vote.”
- Eight in ten (80%) decided voters report that they are not likely to switch their vote, while just above one in ten (14%) indicate they are likely to do so. However, Conservative voters are more entrenched in their choice than NDP voters at this point.
- Premier David Eby continues to have the highest individual favourability rating (46%) and best fit as premier (48%) rising a couple points while Rustad has stayed stagnant (38% for both).
- BC Residents whose top issue is healthcare are more likely to believe that Eby and the NDP have the best plan to deal with their priority issue (40%), while those whose top issue is economy are more likely to believe Rustad and the BC Conservatives have the best plan to address their priority issue (56%).
