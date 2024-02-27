Tofino Housing Still Has Vacancies !

Still lots of vacancies here. Click on the link to see if you qualify ! 🤪
Great opportunity to live in an unfinished construction project, if you don't mind having your entire life investigated in order to qualify for the experience. Don't forget, they're all pet friendly, you get the serenade of barking dogs at all hours free of charge. .... oh, and they're not going to be ready by the projected dates, so don't make any plans about your job for this season, you won't have a place to live.
Well something is wrong with the whole Tofino Housing scenario. Heard this story yesterday. Long time residents working their butts off at multiple jobs trying to get ahead were hoping to get a space there and ..... they earned too much money. So instead they are now focusing their attention on moving to Ucluelet.
Earning limits are set by BC Housing not by Tofino Housing Corporation.
The question of he day?. Is ****** a grifter non profit.Look at their website....42 people identified as part of this organization....they all need to be fed. Definitely looking for government money so they can employ themselves. No builders as part of the team. No No they don't build anything. They use your money to hire someone else to do that. they just take a slice of the pie for doing their job......taking a slice of the pie. No sign of the chief "pooba" who was pulling the strings in Tofino. Where did he go? I suspect "follow the money". I'm gonna take you higher. "boom shaka laka, boom shaka laka. Buy now, recycled tax money, Lots of it out there now. Millions of taxpayer money flying around looking for a place to land Big fish to be fried..... Your money recycled back to you with a small expense percentage.... Invest in us and save now and we will give you back a portion of your money.
1:50 PM. Thanks, that's great information.42 people!! OMG!!If there's that many of them perhaps they could all get together and REOPEN OUR TRAIL, that they closed over two years ago and said would be restored by "fall of 2023". Destroying our parks and trails without fixing the damage afterwards is NOT a part of being a good neighbour.It's tourist season, and people want to park at the community hall parking lot and walk to the beach, or park at Industrial Way and walk to the beach.....but the trail is closed. Nice trick, trail walk that ends at a dead end industrial site parking lot, Sheeesh.Gosh, I'm wondering why folks have a negative attitude towards this scheme.
Why is it taking so long to construct a building that was years in the planning?...Is the cost of construction cutting into their nonprofits????
