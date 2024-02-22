Thursday, February 22, 2024

BC House Flipping Tax

https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.7122873 

NDP putting more restrictions on real estate. 

Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Every level of government is broke. Investment is fleeing the country, and all they have left is the housing market which they can continue to artificially inflate by way of immigration and an open border. When the dust settles, the province will spend 60 million to collect 44 and then justify a home equity tax. Socialism works until you run out of other people’s money.

February 22, 2024 at 7:13 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)