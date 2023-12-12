Has Tourism Failed ?

I wanted to start a new thread as the last one has wandered. In former times , housing was an issue here in Tofino . People working in the herring plant would camp along Sharp Road by the Dolphin Motel. Sin City was built as a response to this and other housing issues.
McMillan Bloedel built ten or twenty houses as well as a trailer park to support its logging operations in the area.
Logging and fishing are gone and tourism was seen as the way forward. Now tourism is seen as being largely responsible for the housing shortage . Is tourism the problem or has it just been grossly mismanaged in Tofino ??
I think it's actually been managed well by Tofino, all things considered. Compared to other communities, anyways.
Resorts and VRs have all built staff housing on site, Tofino has the townhomes on Arnet St. and Gibson St., a housing complex on Sharp Road now (ironic, I know), also Sea Otter and Yew Wood apartments, and in 2024 the first of the Headwaters buildings will be ready for occupation.
There are a few other housing projects in the works that will surface in the next 3-5 years as well.
Can't we all go back to hating the hippies? Or Ucluelet? And stop all this fighting amongst ourselves.
Seriously though. We have it pretty good here on the west coast. Could it be better? Of course. But is could be a hell of a lot worse.
Both are accurate. Tourism has a lot of marginal paying jobs and seasonal employees looking for cheap accommodation. But Tofino decision making and foresight has been atrocious. We have this deal with the province were no end of money can be spent on cosmetic improvements that support tourism while we have been short on water and market housing solutions for twenty years. At the same time we allow houses to be used as businesses Think about it. The priorities have been all ass backwards. Spurred on by narrow minded councils trying to save the world from the latest environmental cause dejour. 25% of the working class live in slum conditions as bad as a ......fill in the blank....third world barrio? But we are a roaring success in the media. Paradise. A good rock slide on the Hwy to Port and Tofino has bout 4 days of fuel. No one thinks of the basics anymore. We have dillettante councils.
Tourism provides the average worker with a low standard of living . An entry level job with government of any level is much more desirable.
From the Clayoquot Bioshere study :
CBT executive director Rebecca Hurwitz explained that the report is a critical tool for identifying regional priorities and helping the CBT direct its granting and programming towards those priorities, but also offers a myriad of benefits for the community.
“Having the data is one thing, what we do with it is what matters,” Hurwitz said.
The report includes the region’s living wage calculation, which is up to $26.51 an hour, up from $20.11 in 2018’s Vital Signs report.
The report states that 51 per cent of the region’s residents earned less than the living wage in 2021.
