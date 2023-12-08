Another STR Story

https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/short-term-rentals-over-bc-new-housing-rules-transform-scene
B&B’s (a.k.a. Short-Term Vacation Rentals in residential homes within Ucluelet neighbourhoods)
The proposed changes that Council is considering are to clarify the definition of Bed and Breakfast or “B&B” which is a permitted secondary use in most single-family residential zones. Council is considering differentiating between Traditional B&B’s where guests were welcomed into an owner’s home through the main entrance of the house and the Recent B&B’s where guests access a suite through an exterior door and may or may not interact with the proprietor. If approved the bylaw will continue to permit Traditional B&B’s in residential zones, while the Recent B&B’s with exterior entrances will no longer be a permitted use.
The proposed bylaw amendments would still allow the B&B use but would clarify that new B&B operations are intended to match the scale, character and neighbourhood impact that traditional B&B’s had on Ucluelet neighbourhoods.
On August 2nd, 2022, Council also gave first three readings to Business Regulation and Licensing Bylaw Amendment Bylaw No. 1313. If adopted, the new regulations would apply to all applications for business licences. This would affect both new businesses and the renewal of existing business licences.
Changes to the regulation of Bed & Breakfast accommodation include the following:
The B&B licence must only be for the principal residence of the B&B licence holder.
New requirements for online advertising of B&B’s to show the business licence number, maximum occupancy and number of parking spaces available.
New requirement for B&B’s to post the business licence number, maximum occupancy, maximum number of guest vehicles and owner contact on an approved sign at the property line visible from the public road.
The new advertising requirements would take effect on May 1st, 2023.
