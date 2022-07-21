After selling housing units , Tofino wants to buy

Is it legal to create a suite in Ocean Park strata subdivision ?
Who is living at Harold Monks’ former property ? Used to be a nice house.
Buying back units at full price, after they have given away money and land and units,to subsidise their creation. Sounds like doubling down on stupid.Please Lord tell me this is a misprint.
Don't worry 9:45, they can create a new position to manage it all. They can hire the existing Tofino Housing consultant, for another $100,000 a year, to advise them on affordable housing issues in Tofino to avoid this problem in the future. Wait, wasn't that exactly what he was supposed to be doing. Glad he is looking after the Districts interests and not his own?Ship of fools. Suckers for the taking.
