Thursday, July 21, 2022

After selling housing units , Tofino wants to buy


 Tofino sold off housing units it got from developers now wants to spend taxpayers money to buy back in . Is there any planning at all in this district ? 

Is it legal to create a suite in Ocean Park strata subdivision ? 

Posted by at

3 comments:

Ralph Tieleman said...

Who is living at Harold Monks’ former property ? Used to be a nice house.

July 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM
Anonymous said...

Buying back units at full price, after they have given away money and land and units,to subsidise their creation. Sounds like doubling down on stupid.

Please Lord tell me this is a misprint.

July 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM
Anonymous said...

Don't worry 9:45, they can create a new position to manage it all. They can hire the existing Tofino Housing consultant, for another $100,000 a year, to advise them on affordable housing issues in Tofino to avoid this problem in the future.

Wait, wasn't that exactly what he was supposed to be doing. Glad he is looking after the Districts interests and not his own?

Ship of fools. Suckers for the taking.

July 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)