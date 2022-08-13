Tofino Housing Corporation Out Of Control

August 9th, 2022
RE: Endorsement of Tofino Housing Corporation future development site identification and purchase process
Dear Mayor Law and Tofino Council,
In April 2022 District staff presented a report to Committee of the Whole with respect to the following Council resolution passed during the DL 114 rezoning:
THAT staff be authorized to conduct a review of those District-owned lands outside of the proposed development and make recommendations to Council for areas appropriate for environmental protection through zoning, covenants or other means.
The Committee received the report from staff.
From the discussion that occurred at that meeting THC understands that there are hesitations with whether any additional development on District Lot 114 (DL 114) should occur after the first 5 lots that have been subdivided are developed (2 apartment buildings, 3 duplexes).
THC understands the concerns raised by members of the public and Council include:
• The area is covered by mature forest, which has biodiversity, wildlife and climate mitigation benefits;
• The lands are part of the trail network that provides access to Tonquin Beach and Tlaa-kaa-shiis / the Tonquin Forest area, and it is relatively close to the residential area of Tofino which has benefits for residents and tourists alike;
• The planned density will change the character of the neighbourhood;
• There are hesitations about whether so much housing is needed given other planned non-
market and market developments As has been emphasized by the THC:
• The DL 114 lands are identified for Future Housing in the Official Community Plan;
• DL 114 has been identified for housing development by District policies since 2005;
• The business strategy adopted by the THC in 2018 and shared with Council anticipated being
able use a portion of these lands for future housing, including the sale of land for market
development to support below-market, affordable housing development.
• Preliminary analysis by THC suggests only about 20-25% of DL 114 is suitable for development
(less than 10% has been developed to date) with about 75-80% of the DL 114 lands most
suitable for conservation; and
• THC is considering both the shorter-term 2030 Strategic Plan development target (180 homes)
and long-term expectations for below market housing need in Tofino (400 homes +).
Within this context THC understands there is a need to work with District staff to consider the various options for where additional THC facilitated below-market housing development could occur alongside conservation priorities and options for DL 114. THC is seeking endorsement of the following project components:
• Identification of opportunities for below market housing in association with new developments and other partners (may include private development lands, hospital lands, Mount Colnet lands, school lands, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation lands and other partners as they emerge);
• Consideration of development opportunities on District lands other than DL 114 (see table);
• Consideration of different development / conservation scenarios for DL 114;
• Consideration of financing requirements to acquire private lands for below market housing
development;
• Development of a decision-making framework to guide decisions about using identified District
lands (whether DL 114 or elsewhere) for below market housing development as the community
need requires it; and
• A public engagement and consultation process to allow a broad segment of the Tofino public to
indicate their preferred priority between the development options identified with potential partners, conservation and development options for DL 114 and other District lands, or implementing the financing options to acquire private lands.
THC is proposing to include, in addition to DL 114, the District lands listed in the table below for further consideration in the review. The table also includes possible development scenarios for the selected District lands. THC would like to emphasize to Council and members of the public we are not proposing any of these developments, but rather if development was determined to be appropriate at the location identified what scale of development could be realised. The project work would include additional assessment of development feasibility and potential, and allow for future public input into prioritizing appropriate development scenarios. Many of the District lands are already slated for other uses, are in a poor location, constrained by covenants or also have high environmental values. There are three parcels currently dedicated, but not actively used, as Parks that we believe should be part of the assessment. We would request that Council indicate if any of the lands identified below should be removed from consideration.
Property
181 1st Street 720 Campbell St
Third and Main Parking Lot
Parking beside Municipal Hall Lone Cone Rd Park
Size (m2/ac)
620 / 0.15 1,835 / 0.40
1,345 / 0.33
1,345 / 0.33 6,616 / 1.63
Initial projected density
8-10 3-storey stacked townhouses
12-15 3-storey townhouses
30 units in 3 storey apartment
As above
70 units in 3.5 storey apartment
Comments
Treed, rocky
Waterfront, steep, potentially suited to some higher priced housing to raise money for below-market projects Limited by parking options and heigh of development; 5-6 stories likely required to justify underground parking
As above
Dedicated park, partially cleared, steep towards Lone Cone
Abraham Drive Park (rectangle) Parkland off Lynn Rd
Abraham Drive Park (skinny section)
Park west of Yew Wood subdivision
2,260 / 0.56 10,236 / 2.53 TBD
7,400 / 1/81
21 units in 3 storey apartment
35 units as 2.5 storey townhouses
TBD TBD
Dedicated park, treed, gully with riparian area?
Dedicated park, treed, relatively flat
Is only 20m wide – could it be tiny home walk-in site?
No access unless via DL 117
DL 117
TBD
TBD
Similarly treed and with trail network to the community centre/Tonquin Beach; need to confirm surplus lands after WWTP project.
District Lands not included:
• 174 Grice Rd; covenanted for conservation
• Campbell Street Park / Skate Park / Tennis Courts; developed park
• First Street Park; developed park
• Tonquin Park; already used park
• Public Works Yard; no surplus land
• Sharp Rd Lift Station
• Cemetery (1980 Pacific Rim Highway)
• Cox bay Parking Area
• Tourist information pullout
• 1368 Pacific Rim Hwy (Jensen’s Bay); covenanted to subdivision owners for P2 use only
• DL 118, DL 119; no access, mature forest
With Council endorsement of this approach THC will be more confident to spend MRDT resources on some of the initial work components and be able to work with staff on a joint project plan for the next budget cycle.
Cordially,
Ian Scott, MCIP, RPP Interim Executive Director
9 comments:
Best to lead this guy away in a straight jacket
Please Dan Law , stop the gravy train !
If we could only move the grave sites in the cemetery it could make a wonderful trailer park.
Maybe we could buy up some cheap land after private development as been refused. Just saying.
Isn't it amazing. Council is pitched this laundry list of lunacy in one of their last meetings. Desperate attempt at insurance incase a more prudent council comes into power and ruins the free for all.
Is this all for real. This is hard to believe. It just seems like the ravings of a madman.
It is all too easy to describe Mr. Scott as a kind of modern day carpetbagger( look it up, the definitions seem perfectly applicable) but that would ignore these idiot councilors who are his enablers.
ENOUGH! If this individual was paid to do this by the DOT it's time for it to stop. This is nonsense. It's time to finish the project on DL 114 and stop. This individual has set himself up to be a permanent indispensable unit of expense for the district, and I might add an unlimited expense so far. Billing the district $5000 every time he drives up here from Victoria is utter nonsense. Not only is it nonsense it is a significant waste of taxpayer money.
If this craziness is why our taxes increased by 11% I implore the district council to give their heads a good shaking, pull their heads out of sand, and act as responsible fiscal managers of the district. Get rid of this cancer making itself bigger and bigger at our expense.
Did it ever occur to anyone that our interim housing Director maybe more interested in creating more income for the catalyst corporation?
Why not simply inform Mr. Scott that he's free to design and describe any type of housing scheme he likes. However, he should be aware that DOT council has authorized ZERO funds, and staff are authorized to spend ZERO hours on Mr. Scott's proposals.
Sorry, Ian. Josie's gone. Fend for yourself.
Scott suggests "• A public engagement and consultation process to allow a broad segment of the Tofino public to indicate their preferred priority between the development options identified with potential partners, conservation and development options for DL 114 and other District lands, or implementing the financing options to acquire private lands."
Where was his "engagement and consultation process" during the public meeting regarding the current DL114 scheme, where almost 100% of the submissions, oral and written, were against his project proceeding, but it was railroaded ahead regardless of what the public wanted?
Scott already has a bunch of funding and free land to spend it on. Let's see what he can do with that, first, before any thoughts about increasing anything.
I've seen those places on Sharpe Road. I ain't impressed. Homes? Really?
