New CAO Announced

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Dear Sir/Madam,
On behalf of Council, I'm pleased to announce the appointment of Nyla Attiana to the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the District of Tofino.
Nyla brings passion and commitment to the organization as well as to the community as a whole. We are confident in her incredible leadership skills and depth of knowledge of District matters, which combined will help ensure the successful implementation of a strategic vision that meets the Municipality's current and future needs.
Please join me in welcoming Ms. Attiana to her new role when she begins the position on May 22, 2022.
Mayor Dan Law
dlaw@tofino.ca
Sent from within the Hahuulthii of the Tla-o-qui-aht Ha'wiih.
2 comments:
So if this is the best Tofino can do for a CAO we are in trouble...taxes will be increased and critical thinking will hit an all time low at the DOT. What exactly has this CFO do to warrent the praise of our Mayor? Very Lazy decision by Council, Staff, and Mayor to put it in simple terms.
Nyla has been in Tofino for a while and knows what’s going on . Also has a place to live and has her family in the community. I was worried that one of our previous CAOs might return.
