Thursday, May 5, 2022

Air BnB Story

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-airbnb-crackdown-not-working-1.6439867 

Anonymous said...

No effective policing of Vacation rentals, costs the municipality hundreds of housing units. Nothing for long term rentals. What is the municipalities response? So called "affordable housing " is their answer, costs taxpayers millions in cash and assets. Looks like residents are getting ripped at both ends of this equation.

May 5, 2022 at 9:59 AM

