Sunday, June 3, 2018

Corner of First and Main

notice center line
Anonymous said...

Ralph you had to notice that didn't you.
There's probably a grant available to erase the offending area.
You should apply for it.

Maybe with all the new lounging area at the corner Manson's Meadow is being recreated?
Better request grass be planted.


June 4, 2018 at 8:18 AM
Anonymous said...

Main St is going one way heading east. How stupid can you be ??? Read the plans before criticizing.

June 4, 2018 at 8:28 AM
Ralph Tieleman said...

There’s plans ??

June 4, 2018 at 3:56 PM
Anonymous said...

One way with bike path on the side. Progress is good.

June 4, 2018 at 4:06 PM

