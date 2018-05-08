New Tofino Vacation Rental Rules

This is not really that new. The only new thing is the removal of the minimum size of the secondary suite. Current bylaws restrict each (VR) property to only renting to 6 guests already.
The part of the story that caught my attention was...... "an internal error at the district office caused an advertising mixup ". That's what these guys get paid $100k or more a year to do, screw up. Over and over and over again.
