War On Vacation Rentals Has Failed !!

For all the hype about how Tofino is cracking down on Vacation Rentals ......a quick search shows it is business as usual. Lots of listings at South Chestermans and Shore.
Anonymous said...

Here's a link that more accurately shows the South Chesterman Condos on VRBO. Looks like 8 still renting.
July 22, 2017 at 7:35 AM
Anonymous said...

nobody cares

July 22, 2017 at 10:20 AM
Anonymous said...

Disapointing news. Though there was a sense of this around town.

July 22, 2017 at 1:21 PM
Anonymous said...

If they don't enforce then the town is a goner for regular residents wanting to live a normal life in town.

July 22, 2017 at 7:00 PM
Anonymous said...

$500 per day fine would fix that. Transfer unpaid fines to property taxes. Done

July 22, 2017 at 8:02 PM

