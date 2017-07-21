War On Vacation Rentals Has Failed !!

https://www.vrbo.com/vacation-rentals?swLat=49.108188717908504&swLong=-125.88815987042238&neLat=49.122205539279044&neLong=-125.8764010661011&q=tofino&zoom=15®ion=1&searchTermContext=a0e80942-00c5-4386-8b0d-0ee16f2efef7&sleeps=2-plus
https://www.vrbo.com/vacation-rentals/canada/british-columbia/islands/vancouver-island/tofino/chesterman-beach?Property+Type=Condo&searchTermContext=c9cc5e08-aa3d-4706-9332-749f7708641b
For all the hype about how Tofino is cracking down on Vacation Rentals ......a quick search shows it is business as usual. Lots of listings at South Chestermans and Shore.
5 comments:
nobody cares
Disapointing news. Though there was a sense of this around town.
If they don't enforce then the town is a goner for regular residents wanting to live a normal life in town.
$500 per day fine would fix that. Transfer unpaid fines to property taxes. Done
