IMPORTANT NOTICE
STAGE 2 - WATER RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT AUGUST 3, 2017
All visitors and residents of the District of Tofino are advised that Stage 2 water restrictions are in effect until further notice.
During Stage 2:
Outdoor watering of lawns, gardens, trees and landscaped areas is prohibited except for the watering of food plants by hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off mechanism or hand-held canister as follows:
Odd numbered civic addresses may water on Monday and Thursday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; and
Even numbered civic addresses may water on Tuesday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
All other outdoor use of water is prohibited except to the minimum extent to remove salt water and provide basic hygienic cleaning.
For clarity, filling or refilling of hot tubs is prohibited.
District of Tofino Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 1224, 2016
For more information, please visit www.tofino.ca or contact:
District of Tofino Office
(T) 250.725.3229
(E) office@tofino.ca
