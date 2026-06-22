Waterfront Affordable Housing Proposal

Council will consider a first reading of an Official Community Plan amendment related to 740 Campbell Street. The amendment would support the potential development of a multi-unit residential building in partnership with the Tofino Housing Corporation.
This is the waterfront lot and house that the District purchased for 2.2 million dollars in 2024.
1 comment:
There's no water supply. In fact there's a law that they just passed that says "no development". Isn't there a requirement for a corresponding first nations project? Will mayor Dan once again explain that this is a "unique" case, exempt from normal rules and regulations?
Who's leading the charge in the DOT office to promote this project? What are the projected benefits to the taxpayers of Tofino?
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