Monday, June 22, 2026

Waterfront Affordable Housing Proposal

 Council will consider a first reading of an Official Community Plan amendment related to 740 Campbell Street. The amendment would support the potential development of a multi-unit residential building in partnership with the Tofino Housing Corporation.

  This is the waterfront lot and house that the District purchased for 2.2 million dollars in 2024. 

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1 comment:

Anonymous said...

There's no water supply. In fact there's a law that they just passed that says "no development". Isn't there a requirement for a corresponding first nations project? Will mayor Dan once again explain that this is a "unique" case, exempt from normal rules and regulations?

Who's leading the charge in the DOT office to promote this project? What are the projected benefits to the taxpayers of Tofino?

June 23, 2026 at 3:56 AM

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