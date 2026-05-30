Aboriginal Title Story

https://globalnews.ca/news/11872287/aboriginal-title-cant-declared-private-land-supreme-court-of-canada/
That's it for that, then. I guess. This all started when a bunch of politicians figured out that if they supported some of these ill advised changes to how our country operates, they might just pick up a few votes and obtain or maintain their jobs. Maybe even make a few bucks along the way, recoup some of that chummus for themselves. It worked, federal seats and provincial ministries are lucrative. No harm-No foul. Right?Whoa! How about the still ongoing lawsuits? How much does that cost? Dozens of lawyers and court personell are working on that file today. And it will go on for weeks, possibly months. Who's paying for it? Not Eby, Not Osborne. Their government created this mess, where's the accountability?
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That's it for that, then. I guess.
This all started when a bunch of politicians figured out that if they supported some of these ill advised changes to how our country operates, they might just pick up a few votes and obtain or maintain their jobs. Maybe even make a few bucks along the way, recoup some of that chummus for themselves. It worked, federal seats and provincial ministries are lucrative.
No harm-No foul. Right?
Whoa! How about the still ongoing lawsuits? How much does that cost? Dozens of lawyers and court personell are working on that file today. And it will go on for weeks, possibly months. Who's paying for it? Not Eby, Not Osborne. Their government created this mess, where's the accountability?
Post a Comment