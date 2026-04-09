Tofino Studies Alcohol !🥳

https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/tofino-looks-at-ways-to-address-higher-incidence-of-alcohol-related-problems-12104346?utm_source=Times+Colonist+Headline+News&utm_campaign=164d5e93c5-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_d22ba5c6e6-a978a9ba3c-97062529&mc_cid=164d5e93c5
Has politics in Tofino led you to hit the bottle ? Frustration with water issues driven you to drink your whisky straight ? Are you self medicating while trying to get a building permit ?
1 comment:
Pretty stupid when so much money is collected from the sale of alcohol by the government. therein lies the problem....boozing is good for the government. then our taxes are used to clean up the mess caused by alcohol. will a study point out how stupid this system is? and how to correct it? just more money, energy and time wasted by alcohol....bravo DOT!
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