Latest BC Poll

https://angusreid.org/bc-eby-musqueam-cowichan-property-rights-conservative-leadership/
GORD JOHNS ANNOUNCES HE WILL CROSS THE AISLE AND JOIN THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY.
"I hung in there for the turban guy", said Johns in explanation, "But did you see those whackos at the convention this weekend? I just can't support any more madness, my kids need a country."
Either way he will be able to afford approximately 400 more cheeseburgers with his new found money.
Getting back to the original post, It don't mattter much who wins the Conservative leadership. It's too late. The NDP are determined to destroy the province, or perhaps I should say: finish destroying the province. With the assistance of the federal Liberals the BC economy should be totally wrecked within the next three years. By then, the people will have woken up (I don't mean the crazy "woke") and who ever offers any kind of sensible alternative is going to be elected. The new Conservative leader will be the next premier, regardless. If not on their own merits, for sure they'll win on the incompetance of the NDP. Neither incumbent federal or provincial government is going to be re-elected. The next three years are going to be heartbreaking, as we watch our country be destroyed from within.
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GORD JOHNS ANNOUNCES HE WILL CROSS THE AISLE AND JOIN THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY.
"I hung in there for the turban guy", said Johns in explanation, "But did you see those whackos at the convention this weekend? I just can't support any more madness, my kids need a country."
Either way he will be able to afford approximately 400 more cheeseburgers with his new found money.
Getting back to the original post, It don't mattter much who wins the Conservative leadership. It's too late.
The NDP are determined to destroy the province, or perhaps I should say: finish destroying the province. With the assistance of the federal Liberals the BC economy should be totally wrecked within the next three years.
By then, the people will have woken up (I don't mean the crazy "woke") and who ever offers any kind of sensible alternative is going to be elected. The new Conservative leader will be the next premier, regardless. If not on their own merits, for sure they'll win on the incompetance of the NDP. Neither incumbent federal or provincial government is going to be re-elected.
The next three years are going to be heartbreaking, as we watch our country be destroyed from within.
Post a Comment