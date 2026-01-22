Toronto Taxpayer Story

https://x.com/integrity_to/status/2014010967084982784?s=20
The only thing about history that's guaranteed is change. One hundred years from now, people are going to look back at history and ask " What fool came up with the idea of splitting up Canadian society into a bunch of separate self interest groups with some groups having greater access to opportunity and resources than others, based on their race and heritage? That's only a recipe for internal jealousy, dissent, and conflict. It's no wonder their country failed and no longer exists" 100 years from now there's not going to be a Canada any longer. By then our descendents will all be citizens of "The Greater United States of North America", Ottawa will have been converted to a Trump golf course/casino/resort, and the only parts of Canadian culture to survive will be beer, hockey, and BC bud. And probably surfing. The RCMP will be replaced by the state police. Backed up by the National Guard and the 101st Airborne. And no one's going to give a damm whose traditional territory it was. Now it all belongs to Washington D.C.
