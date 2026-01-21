Tofino Council Supports Changing Names

https://www.pentictonherald.ca/spare_news/article_beea12b6-9335-5bdf-b7ab-d623ed659f2e.html
Seven people.....decide for everyone. Did mayor and council ask anyone else how they might feel about this? Does anyone get a vote of any kind? Was there any type of public notice or input? Personally, I'd prefer Latin. "Horseshitus Maximus" has a nice ring to it.
This is not reconciliation it is capitulation . Where was the free , informed and prior consent from the people of Tofino ?
Tofino should change its name to “ Fuc?7d” the traditional name that means “ place that is fucked “.
In the short time that I have been here, many place names have changed. Wreck Bay became Florencia or Flo Bay. False Bay became Cox Bay . Alfred’s Beach became Tonquin Park . The Whisky Dock became First Street Dock.Other names have simply been forgotten. Brown Rice Corner , Kimola’s Corner , Suicide Corner, Big Woody, Six Mile Pit and countless others are gone .Does anybody call Cannery Bay “ Kennedy Cove “?I have heard people refer to Disappointment as Lemmen’s Inlet. January 21, 2026 at 7:33 PM
Did Ahousaht have a say they own half of Mears Island ?
And don't forget that if you disagree with this, and you have the audacity to speak out against any of this left wing radical madness, it proves that you are a racist!
What's going to happen when they inevitably propose Tofino changes its name to Načiks? Place names change over time, but can't help but feel the line needs to be drawn somewhere. It's a slippery slope.
Tofino , Chesterman’s Beach and Cox Bay are all “brand” names associated with the marketing of Tofino.
Are you suggesting that marketing should have priority over indigenous rights ?
