Tofino Council Supports Changing Names

Anonymous said...

Seven people.....decide for everyone. Did mayor and council ask anyone else how they might feel about this? Does anyone get a vote of any kind? Was there any type of public notice or input?
Personally, I'd prefer Latin. "Horseshitus Maximus" has a nice ring to it.

January 21, 2026 at 6:03 PM
Anonymous said...

This is not reconciliation it is capitulation . Where was the free , informed and prior consent from the people of Tofino ?

January 21, 2026 at 6:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Tofino should change its name to “ Fuc?7d” the traditional name that means “ place that is fucked “.

January 21, 2026 at 7:11 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...
January 21, 2026 at 7:33 PM
Ralph Tieleman said...

In the short time that I have been here, many place names have changed. Wreck Bay became Florencia or Flo Bay. False Bay became Cox Bay . Alfred’s Beach became Tonquin Park . The Whisky Dock became First Street Dock.
Other names have simply been forgotten. Brown Rice Corner , Kimola’s Corner , Suicide Corner, Big Woody, Six Mile Pit and countless others are gone .
Does anybody call Cannery Bay “ Kennedy Cove “?
I have heard people refer to Disappointment as Lemmen’s Inlet.
January 21, 2026 at 7:33 PM

Anonymous said...

Did Ahousaht have a say they own half of Mears Island ?

January 21, 2026 at 7:37 PM
Anonymous said...

And don't forget that if you disagree with this, and you have the audacity to speak out against any of this left wing radical madness, it proves that you are a racist!

January 21, 2026 at 10:08 PM
Anonymous said...

What's going to happen when they inevitably propose Tofino changes its name to Načiks? Place names change over time, but can't help but feel the line needs to be drawn somewhere. It's a slippery slope.

January 22, 2026 at 8:16 AM
Ralph Tieleman said...

Tofino , Chesterman’s Beach and Cox Bay are all “brand” names associated with the marketing of Tofino.

January 22, 2026 at 8:25 AM
Anonymous said...

Are you suggesting that marketing should have priority over indigenous rights ?

January 22, 2026 at 9:32 AM

