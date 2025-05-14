Wednesday, May 14, 2025

NDP Order Police to Investigate Whistleblower

https://northernbeat.ca/news/solicitor-general-official-orders-investigation-of-safe-supply-whistleblower/ 

Ralph Tieleman said...

Health Minister Josie Osborne initially expressed anger at the leak and called Sturko’s actions “appalling,” suggesting they could compromise police investigations. But within two weeks, Osborne announced she was ending take-home safe supply drugs in a bid to stop the diversion.

May 14, 2025 at 7:32 AM
Anonymous said...

Is it possible that Josie dropped her notes on the legislature floor, and she is in fact the leak?

May 14, 2025 at 5:47 PM

