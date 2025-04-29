Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Gord Johns Re-elected !

Gord Johns cruised to victory after an endorsement by Dan Law . 

https://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/election/canada-votes-2025-courtenay-alberni-riding-results-7972579 

Anonymous said...

But the food bank line question is, will he take a run at the party leadership?

April 29, 2025 at 8:16 AM
Anonymous said...


Quote:
"this is what they want, they voted for it and they'll get the same thing they have had for the last 10 years,".

That sure gives me a warm fuzzy feeling inside.

April 29, 2025 at 8:25 AM
Anonymous said...

Who cares? He's insignificant.

April 29, 2025 at 8:27 AM

