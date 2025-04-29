Gord Johns Re-elected !

Gord Johns cruised to victory after an endorsement by Dan Law .
https://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/election/canada-votes-2025-courtenay-alberni-riding-results-7972579
But the food bank line question is, will he take a run at the party leadership?
Quote:"this is what they want, they voted for it and they'll get the same thing they have had for the last 10 years,". That sure gives me a warm fuzzy feeling inside.
Who cares? He's insignificant.
3 comments:
