Tofino TFN Story

https://hashilthsa.com/news/2024-09-25/tla-o-qui-aht-asks-tofino-exemption-limits-growth-policy
Time for all parties to agree to go to Kennedy Lake as was planned 20 years ago. Now that we have a big enough sewer system to handle any growth we might dream up, if we have the water to run the sewer system that would be helpful. simple.
Alternatively perhaps the TFN could assist the situation by allowing an expansion of the existing reservoirs on Meares Island and allowing the development of new water sources for everyone.
