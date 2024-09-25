Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Heavier Fines for VRs Proposed

https://www.westerninvestor.com/british-columbia/increase-bc-short-term-rental-fines-to-3000-daily-ubcm-says-9545307?utm_source=Western+Investor+Newsletter&utm_campaign=ad80bf31b2-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_01_03_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9b89d35e1e-ad80bf31b2-96437005&mc_cid=ad80bf31b2&mc_eid=1b857c4bca 

Posted by at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

It doesn't matter. As soon as Eby's government is defeated in the upcoming election, Rustad has already said that the NDP's short term rental legislation will be overruled and eliminated.
Tofino should have stuck with the rules they already had, now we're back to square one again, after years of strife and conflict.

September 25, 2024 at 8:22 AM
Anonymous said...

Eby is pro drug and promotes “ alternative lifestyles”. Rustad is anti vaccine. Greens want more free drugs for junkies. Is there nobody normal to vote for ?

September 25, 2024 at 8:29 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)