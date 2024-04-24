Water Story

https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.7182444
The $500 fine council just passed for failure to have save water notices everywhere may help save water in Tofino. Every cash register every set of taps. As could shutting down the water supply of those filling hot tubs or pressure washing while everyone else is taking the Tofino 2 minute wet down turn off suds up and rinse off 2 minute showers. Let those wanting to fill hot tubs and power wash use bottled water or truck it in from Ucluelet if they have any to spare. I’m not sure how a server coming to a restaurant table is supposed to have a save water card on them. Perhaps they are all going to have to wear a save water shirt? It may be the only way to get the message across.
Twenty plus years since the town shut down for lack of fire protection (insufficient water supply). What has been accomplished....Splitting hairs on the use of water......Actually more like the splitting of the splitting of hairs.....There is only one thing that hasn't been tried. Recent report to DOT indicates there needs to be more study before increasing supply. Yikes! How many times have we heard that before?Twenty plus years ago I remember a visiting older gentleman tourist, laughing his arse off. The idea that Tofino, in the rainforest, with 120" annual rainfall, has no water. It is the stuff of farce.
The mayors comment: no growth is an option, is something you can surely study study study and study so it looks like you're doing something about water, housing, local economy, the environment, the global warming hoax, but in truth you're not doing anything which is lazy and stupid. It's a pretend decision instead of declaring a moratorium on anything new that uses water and, actually looking at everyone's water bill and determining who uses more than a normal residential house every day all summer. That's not rocket science. if I'm not mistaken there's records of every month of household water consumption the genius in charge of water can look at consumption rates and determine why one House uses 200 gallons a day all month and the VR next-door uses four times that much more or less. The district wants the local residents to preserve water so the tourists can have unlimited water. Does this make sense? Why does not the district spot zone VR's to commercial/residential, charge them 1/2 of a development permit for the costs, and tax accordingly for those properties using them for commercial use? The idea that a residential house can be a mini boutique hotel is pretty cute but fast becoming obsolete with the rest of us who object to the water system abuse.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
The $500 fine council just passed for failure to have save water notices everywhere may help save water in Tofino. Every cash register every set of taps. As could shutting down the water supply of those filling hot tubs or pressure washing while everyone else is taking the Tofino 2 minute wet down turn off suds up and rinse off 2 minute showers. Let those wanting to fill hot tubs and power wash use bottled water or truck it in from Ucluelet if they have any to spare.
I’m not sure how a server coming to a restaurant table is supposed to have a save water card on them.
Perhaps they are all going to have to wear a save water shirt? It may be the only way to get the message across.
Twenty plus years since the town shut down for lack of fire protection (insufficient water supply). What has been accomplished....Splitting hairs on the use of water......Actually more like the splitting of the splitting of hairs.....There is only one thing that hasn't been tried. Recent report to DOT indicates there needs to be more study before increasing supply. Yikes! How many times have we heard that before?
Twenty plus years ago I remember a visiting older gentleman tourist, laughing his arse off. The idea that Tofino, in the rainforest, with 120" annual rainfall, has no water. It is the stuff of farce.
The mayors comment: no growth is an option, is something you can surely study study study and study so it looks like you're doing something about water, housing, local economy, the environment, the global warming hoax, but in truth you're not doing anything which is lazy and stupid. It's a pretend decision instead of declaring a moratorium on anything new that uses water and, actually looking at everyone's water bill and determining who uses more than a normal residential house every day all summer. That's not rocket science. if I'm not mistaken there's records of every month of household water consumption
the genius in charge of water can look at consumption rates and determine why one House uses 200 gallons a day all month and the VR next-door uses four times that much more or less. The district wants the local residents to preserve water so the tourists can have unlimited water. Does this make sense? Why does not the district spot zone VR's to commercial/residential, charge them 1/2 of a development permit for the costs, and tax accordingly for those properties using them for commercial use? The idea that a residential house can be a mini boutique hotel is pretty cute but fast becoming obsolete with the rest of us who object to the water system abuse.
Post a Comment