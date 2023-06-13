Road to remain closed for another 10 days

Inconvenient, and worse than that, for some. But think about all those guests that aren't going to be using the water. It's been six weeks without rain and Friday's forecast 5mm won't do anything to help.....so we're probably looking at running out by late July. Maybe this will delay that until August. Maybe. But they'll hopefully have the road repaired by then, so we'll be able to truck in whatever water we need. Maybe.We might not run out of water at all, this year. Maybe.All the "water" challenges are tough choices. Council will take no action to address the issue. No maybe about that.So everything will probably be alright. So long as council votes down this latest private development housing proposal, because "there's no water". Don't be surprised.
I agree with your"council will take no action to address the issue", re water, but if Council votes down this latest private development housing proposal none of them will get re-elected again. Mark my words, you heard it here first.
Re: 3:07pm They may not get re-elected but you will still not be able to purchase a house!
Better put out buckets tonight to collect the coming tiny rainfall so you will still be able to flush your toilet after the town runs out. First of course you will use it for personal sanitation instead of a shower. Maybe stock up on deodorant and air fresheners too. The highway closure is just a delay on the inevitably coming town shutdown because of a lack of water to service all the tourists. Anyone know if the fish plant is working?
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Inconvenient, and worse than that, for some.
But think about all those guests that aren't going to be using the water. It's been six weeks without rain and Friday's forecast 5mm won't do anything to help.....so we're probably looking at running out by late July. Maybe this will delay that until August. Maybe.
But they'll hopefully have the road repaired by then, so we'll be able to truck in whatever water we need. Maybe.
We might not run out of water at all, this year. Maybe.
All the "water" challenges are tough choices. Council will take no action to address the issue. No maybe about that.
So everything will probably be alright. So long as council votes down this latest private development housing proposal, because "there's no water". Don't be surprised.
I agree with your"council will take no action to address the issue", re water, but if Council votes down this latest private development housing proposal none of them will get re-elected again. Mark my words, you heard it here first.
Re: 3:07pm They may not get re-elected but you will still not be able to purchase a house!
Better put out buckets tonight to collect the coming tiny rainfall so you will still be able to flush your toilet after the town runs out. First of course you will use it for personal sanitation instead of a shower. Maybe stock up on deodorant and air fresheners too. The highway closure is just a delay on the inevitably coming town shutdown because of a lack of water to service all the tourists. Anyone know if the fish plant is working?
Post a Comment