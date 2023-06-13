Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Road Story on Global News

https://globalnews.ca/video/9765034/highway-4-remains-shut-down-due-to-a-wildfire/ 

Anonymous said...

Nice laugh Mayor Dan Law, glad you think it’s a funny situation when people’s businesses are suffering and they have to lay off employees.

Our High Property taxes need to be paid by the end of the month.

Seems like your paradoxical laughter and smirks are so heart warming, not so empathetic of you.

June 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM
Anonymous said...

UPDATE…….Road closed for another week
https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/highway-4-east-of-port-alberni-to-remain-closed-for-another-week/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

June 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM
Anonymous said...

WTF is wrong with him?

June 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM

