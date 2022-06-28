Osborne Conflict Story

As stated on Tofino News on: February 26, 2022"Anonymous Anonymous said...From Tofinobotanicalgardens.comThe Tofino Botanical Gardens has entered a new phase of life. The 10-acre site has transferred ownership to MakeWay's IPCA Innovation Program. MakeWay is a national charitable organization whose mandate is “nature and communities thriving together.” Much of the vision for the Tofino Botanical Gardens, established in 1997 by previous owner George Patterson, will be maintained. Programming, however, will shift to a focus on Indigenous-led conservation.The gardens are now open daily from 9am to 5pm.Suggested donation of $20 per person.From Josie Osborne FB Page.I'm incredibly honoured to be appointed BC's first-ever Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship.This new ministry - the result of over a year of planning- is a result of our government's commitment and responsibility to advance meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, grow the economy and ensure a sustainable environment.As many have already pointed out - no small task. Which is one reason why I am reminded of just how grateful I am of the strong foundation of values and principles I have gained in my professional life so far.The very structure of this ministry, from the ocean through watersheds and onto the lands of what we call British Columbia reflects one of the most sacred principles of the Nuu-chah-nulth people (on whose territory I live): hishukish tsawalk, everything is one, everything is connected. This is good.I so look forward to the hard and rewarding work ahead.*** WHAT A COINCIDENCE programming will shift to a focus on indigenous led conservation for the botanical gardens."February 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM
It's just a coincidence. You sell someone something for 2.3 million, and then they "just happen" to immediately develop a relationship with the person they paid the money to. The 15 million is completely legitimate. Lots of outfits get 15 million $ "stewardship funds". Happens all the time. No smoke and mirrors here. Right. It would have been a better plan to have the zoning changed so the property could have been sold to Catalyst instead. Oh right, they tried that. Someone spilled the beans on that idea. So we move along with Plan "B": "Indigenous Stewardship". Anyone want to buy a bridge, in Brooklyn?
Years ago, on this blog, before she was ever elected, a soothsayer warned us, "Beware of the wolf in green clothing"
Ecojustice received eight direct grants from the controversial U.S. Tides Foundation, totalling $545,380. The U.S. Tides Foundation flows money to its Canadian subsidiary, Tides Canada. CRA records show that Tides Canada gave 10 grants, totalling $903,845. They even tell us what Tides U.S.A. expected Ecojustice to use the money for: The money was used to attack the Canadian oil sands and the thousands of jobs that go with the oil sands.
As stated on Tofino News on: February 26, 2022
"Anonymous Anonymous said...
From Tofinobotanicalgardens.com
The Tofino Botanical Gardens has entered a new phase of life. The 10-acre site has transferred ownership to MakeWay's IPCA Innovation Program. MakeWay is a national charitable organization whose mandate is “nature and communities thriving together.” Much of the vision for the Tofino Botanical Gardens, established in 1997 by previous owner George Patterson, will be maintained. Programming, however, will shift to a focus on Indigenous-led conservation.
The gardens are now open daily from 9am to 5pm.
Suggested donation of $20 per person.
From Josie Osborne FB Page.
I'm incredibly honoured to be appointed BC's first-ever Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship.
This new ministry - the result of over a year of planning- is a result of our government's commitment and responsibility to advance meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, grow the economy and ensure a sustainable environment.
As many have already pointed out - no small task. Which is one reason why I am reminded of just how grateful I am of the strong foundation of values and principles I have gained in my professional life so far.
The very structure of this ministry, from the ocean through watersheds and onto the lands of what we call British Columbia reflects one of the most sacred principles of the Nuu-chah-nulth people (on whose territory I live): hishukish tsawalk, everything is one, everything is connected. This is good.
I so look forward to the hard and rewarding work ahead.
*** WHAT A COINCIDENCE programming will shift to a focus on indigenous led conservation for the botanical gardens."
February 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM
It's just a coincidence. You sell someone something for 2.3 million, and then they "just happen" to immediately develop a relationship with the person they paid the money to. The 15 million is completely legitimate. Lots of outfits get 15 million $ "stewardship funds". Happens all the time. No smoke and mirrors here. Right.
It would have been a better plan to have the zoning changed so the property could have been sold to Catalyst instead. Oh right, they tried that. Someone spilled the beans on that idea. So we move along with Plan "B": "Indigenous Stewardship". Anyone want to buy a bridge, in Brooklyn?
Years ago, on this blog, before she was ever elected, a soothsayer warned us, "Beware of the wolf in green clothing"
Ecojustice received eight direct grants from the controversial U.S. Tides Foundation, totalling $545,380. The U.S. Tides Foundation flows money to its Canadian subsidiary, Tides Canada. CRA records show that Tides Canada gave 10 grants, totalling $903,845. They even tell us what Tides U.S.A. expected Ecojustice to use the money for: The money was used to attack the Canadian oil sands and the thousands of jobs that go with the oil sands.
