District of Tofino Update

Dear Community Member,
In late 2021, the District of Tofino (the “District”) commissioned third party consultants, James Ridge Consulting and Innova Strategy Group to conduct a comprehensive Service Level Review. The purpose of the review was to re-align staffing and core operations while addressing gaps related to the service demands in Tofino. The review provided specific recommendations to Council and was approved in late April of 2022.
Today, we are pleased to highlight a few changes and ongoing actions resulting from the review and how they are targeted to positively impact Tofino families and youth.
The first change was implemented in May 2022, by restructuring the six (6) District departments into three:
1. Corporate Services
2. Community Services
3. Infrastructure and Public Works
Specifically related to families and youth, the Community Children’s Centre (CCC) and Recreation services were moved under the leadership of the Community Services department. To ensure the success of this change, the “Manager of Community Programs” role was created. This role will manage Recreation and the CCC along with other programs, services and events. The District is pleased to announce that Cindy Hutchison has been hired as the Manager of Community Programs and started the role on June 20, 2022.
Further, the District will continue the “Paid Education Opportunity” program training local residents to become Early Childhood Educators. This program identifies potential Early Childhood Education (ECE) employees and covers the cost of education and certification for the employee. Once certification is complete, the certified ECE worker is placed at the CCC. To date, this program has trained and hired two CCC staff and is currently seeking one new candidate. Yet, even with the addition of new staff and a commitment to enhancing services, the District continues to experience challenges relating to housing.
While we continue to make every effort to recruit, hire and fill vacancies, the current labour market and lack of housing negatively impacts hiring across the organization. The District is continuing the search for rental options to house essential staff and welcomes any property owners who have viable options to contact us.
Parents and caregivers with questions, or property owners who would like to discuss possible housing options for District staff, are encouraged to contact April Froment, Director of Community Services.
We would like to thank you for your continued patience as we work through these department restructures, recruitment processes and ongoing housing challenges. We look forward to the days ahead where staff, families, youth and other community members feel supported and stable, and where the community can come together and thrive.
Sincerely,
April Froment, Director of Community Services
T 250 725 3229 x 613
E april@tofino.ca
Sent from within the Hahuulthii of the Tla-o-qui-aht Ha'wiih.
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
District of Tofino Update
Posted by Ralph Tieleman at 4:23 PM
2 comments:
Have to remind folks that Tofino was gifted as amenity contributions a number of housing units, many they sold cheap. Using much of the money to support Catalyst "affordable housing" plans. Now they are needing housing.
I would also note that much of the community is looking for housing. Eventually, maybe the Catalyst project will be filled with municipal employees.
Streamlining and reorganization for efficiency sounds great, but how much money are we saving this year over last. Is that why my taxes went up 11%. Are we just shuffling the deckchairs on the you know what?
Perhaps the goal of reorganization should have been to make do with less and lower our taxes. Then the district wouldn’t have needed the housing they gave away.
