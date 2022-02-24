Thursday, February 24, 2022

Pay Parking Stalled Downtown

 https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/downtown-pay-parking-expansion-stalls-in-tofino/

 I suspect that the District of Tofino doesn’t want to get in a pissing match with the hundreds of offshore users. No surprise there. 

Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

It is a problem when we in Tofino can't govern our own affairs in the interests of the people who live here and pay taxes here, because of the fear of reprisal

February 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM
Anonymous said...

You forgot : Sent from within the Hahuulthii of the Tla-o-qui-aht Ha'wiih.

February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM
ralph tieleman said...

The area by the Whiskey Dock could be filled in and a parkade built there. Put in some charging stations so the project qualifies for green initiative funding.
No real habitat loss as everything there is already choked with sewage. Use the new low carbon concrete.

February 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)