Pay Parking Stalled Downtown

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/downtown-pay-parking-expansion-stalls-in-tofino/
I suspect that the District of Tofino doesn’t want to get in a pissing match with the hundreds of offshore users. No surprise there.
It is a problem when we in Tofino can't govern our own affairs in the interests of the people who live here and pay taxes here, because of the fear of reprisal
You forgot : Sent from within the Hahuulthii of the Tla-o-qui-aht Ha'wiih.
The area by the Whiskey Dock could be filled in and a parkade built there. Put in some charging stations so the project qualifies for green initiative funding.No real habitat loss as everything there is already choked with sewage. Use the new low carbon concrete.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
It is a problem when we in Tofino can't govern our own affairs in the interests of the people who live here and pay taxes here, because of the fear of reprisal
You forgot : Sent from within the Hahuulthii of the Tla-o-qui-aht Ha'wiih.
The area by the Whiskey Dock could be filled in and a parkade built there. Put in some charging stations so the project qualifies for green initiative funding.
No real habitat loss as everything there is already choked with sewage. Use the new low carbon concrete.
Post a Comment