NDP Opposes Arming Ukraine

https://www.ndp.ca/news/ndps-statement-ukraine
NDP opposes sending weaponry to Ukraine. Meanwhile we see Ukraine citizens fighting Russian tanks with ancient rifles and molotov cocktails.
this goes to show what pathetic cowardly people align with this political party. sickening.
NDP living in a different universe. No weapons for you Ukrainians to defend yourselves, that could lead to violence, but send the horses in to trample Canadian protesters, steal their property and crush them.The NDP has lost the thread and will lose many voters. A party whose history is based on the "workers of the world", but votes against the interests of working people who want to be heard in Canada. A party that offers ideological band aids for Ukrainians in the face of war. Who do you stand for anymore. It is not the majority of working Canadians ,nor those around the world facing dire circumstance. Go back to your university sand box and social clubs and philosophical analysis. The real world is too simple for you.
