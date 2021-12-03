Resorts Sewer Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/district-of-tofino-locks-horns-with-resorts-over-mrdt-spending/
Mr. Bellanger seems to be going in circles. One minute he is opposed to the use of the MRDT funds for sewage treatment on princpal, the next he is suggesting it won't happen simply because too many of the owners are not living in Tofino. He has hit the nail on the head there. They don't give a rats ass about Tofino, it's well being, or the community. For them it is simply about the money. Tax money that they think is their money.Fact.... In their own report, done by Intervistas dated 2017 ,Figure ES-6 The MRDT gave back to Tourism Tofino as much money as was payed in Property tax by businesses. That is their level of support for Tofino. A net zero. Let's not forget they got tax breaks for "Covid" as well.What is the benefit to the community of an industry that contributes nothing to the town but only benefits itself. ......It means you, you residents of Tofino, you pay suckers.
Is this just a pissing match between the guy who won the election fair and square, doing what he said he would do, and the sour grapes guy who lost?
The resorts do contribute to the town, they virtue signal with every woke cause going, but actually to the town itself it would appear, not really
Let's face it..... We have never needed tourism Tofino. It's a self-serving entity that now thinks it runs the town and all there is in it for the benefit of tourism....... It never realized that the Accommodations in Tofino were mostly full without them.... The benefit of all this MRDT money with the goofball decorations in downtown really don't do much for the town... We need a sewer system badly and we always have except tofino tourism was able to obscure that fact and place tourism first is the biggest need we had... Back when before we had it the Minister of tourism and other government officials harped upon the district council people to get in gear there's all this MRDT money they can have.... Year after year they were told we don't have the infrastructure yet to fuel a major influx of tourism..... We needed more water and a sewer system. We have a little more water but.... A sewer system is a crappy topic which everyone wishes would operate like a toilet - flush - and the problem goes away.Now we face the construction of another luxury hotel on Mackenzie Beach and the large economic development at tin-wis both of which represent a significant load on the water and sewer system. The big resorts need to grow up and contribute to the flush toilet system so that everybody can continue to enjoy the pristine environment here.
