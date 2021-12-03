Monday, December 6, 2021

3 million in spending but not for sewer

Anonymous said...

This should provide a 3 million dollar view of the raw sewage draining into Duffin Cove. District wants money from resorts but spends its own money frivolously. Sets a poor example in these tough times.

December 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM
Anonymous said...

I agree. A terrible example at a horrible time. April Froment has some great ideas about how to spend someone else's money. Likewise AAron Rogers has a project cooked up on the books. Who steers these "employees"?

December 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM
Anonymous said...

No sewer - no problem for DOT, it seems. And as the years went by....

December 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM

