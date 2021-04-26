Covid-19 Story

https://theprovince.com/opinion/shelley-fralic-sending-out-an-sos-we-need-answers/wcm/6eb62adf-d57b-41fa-be38-3b50f8c21f99?fbclid=IwAR0p2f1LaYWPcMaEmJajcsylSjNntpV8-WPtrKzMeq_Q1-kAKDGUZJPT8O0
You people just don't understand that the government needs data before anything else happens.So they have to wait until enough people are sick or die before any decisions can be made.They can't think or act without somebody giving them the data.Even if 50% of the flights from India contain weird variants they need data on how many people are sick before they even think of stopping flights from India or Pakistan.It's a characteristic of governance today, exactly like Tofino, where everything is data driven.Unfortunately common sense isn't allowed to be used. Either is rational judgement.That's just one of the reasons this whole business is such a mess.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
You people just don't understand that the government needs data before anything else happens.
So they have to wait until enough people are sick or die before any decisions can be made.
They can't think or act without somebody giving them the data.
Even if 50% of the flights from India contain weird variants they need data on how many people are sick before they even think of stopping flights from India or Pakistan.
It's a characteristic of governance today, exactly like Tofino, where everything is data driven.
Unfortunately common sense isn't allowed to be used. Either is rational judgement.
That's just one of the reasons this whole business is such a mess.
Post a Comment