Public Comments on Official Community Plan end Jan 15,2021

https://tofino.civicweb.net/filepro/document/109162/2020-11-24%20RTC%20Draft%20Official%20Community%20Plan%20Appendix%201.pdf
Comment here:
https://talktofino.ca/official-community-plan
Comments end????? When did they begin????
Apparently this process started a couple of years ago . Does anyone know who is on the OCP committee ?
I think the committee if there actually is one, consists of one person, Mr Rogers. Everyone knows Mr Rogers likes a nice neighbourhood. Now if we could only define ‘nice’ .If only the OCP could get rid of, say over perhaps 10 or 20 years all the vacation rentals. If that isn’t possible, make the owner live here and make the rule that for every vacation rental suite on a property an equal or bigger sized one is made available for long term rental.
We did have an OCP and it was amended periodically and reviewed periodically.But because of the hourglass structure something has been decided about the existing OCP by somebody and so now all the work and thought and care that went into the first one is thrown into the trash bin.Mr. Rogers appears to be the director of information and everything else here despite not being elected to do so.No one will answer the question..... What's wrong with the existing OCP?
6:35 answer is simple. The current OCP does not have enough socialist dogooder goals in it.
This document appears to be more concerned with the Indigenous agenda rather than the best interests of Tofino residents.
Would it be hard to extend the comment period so more people who are now aware of the plan could weigh in?
