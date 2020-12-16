Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Victoria Sewage Treatment Story

https://www.timescolonist.com/news/local/i-was-wondering-why-the-water-looked-so-clean-crd-s-sewage-treatment-plant-up-and-running-1.24255805 

Tofino continues to dump raw sewage into the harbour. 


Anonymous said...

It’s an important milestone given that not too long ago people were threatening a tourism boycott of Victoria as long as it kept dumping its sewage into the strait.

December 16, 2020 at 9:01 AM
Ralph Tieleman said...

We have cobblestone sidewalks and crosswalks with fish.

December 16, 2020 at 9:05 AM

