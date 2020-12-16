Victoria Sewage Treatment Story

https://www.timescolonist.com/news/local/i-was-wondering-why-the-water-looked-so-clean-crd-s-sewage-treatment-plant-up-and-running-1.24255805
Tofino continues to dump raw sewage into the harbour.
It’s an important milestone given that not too long ago people were threatening a tourism boycott of Victoria as long as it kept dumping its sewage into the strait.
We have cobblestone sidewalks and crosswalks with fish.
