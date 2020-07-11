Public Hearing - 351 Arnet Rd (DL114)
Posted: July 7, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Zoning Amendment)
Lot A, Plan VIP32751, District Lot 114, Clayoquot Land District, Except Plan 34040 34031 35014VIP53861 VIP56340 VIP57131 – 351 Arnet Road
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing pursuant to Section 464 of the Local Government Act will be held in the Community Hall, 351 Arnet Road, Tofino, B.C., on Monday,July 20th, 2020 at 6:30 PM to hear representations from members of the public who deem their interest in property affected by the following bylaw:
BYLAW No. 1279: “District of Tofino Zoning Amendment Bylaw No.1279, 2020” (amending Tofino Zoning Bylaw No. 770). The bylaw proposes to rezone the subject property from THC Low to Medium Multiple Family Residential District (CD-THC1) and Rural District (A2) to Affordable Residential 1 Comprehensive Development Zone (AR1). The proposed amendment would facilitate an affordable multi-family housing development on the subject property consisting of up to 72 apartment units, along with 3 duplex units with associated suites for a total of 84 dwelling units.
LEGAL ADDRESS: Lot A, Plan VIP32751, District Lot 114, Clayoquot Land District, Except Plan 34040 34031 35014 VIP53861 VIP56340 VIP57131
CIVIC ADDRESS: 351 Arnet Road
APPLICANT: Tofino Housing Corporation and Catalyst Community Developments
All persons who deem their interest in property affected by the proposed bylaw will be given an opportunity to be heard on matters contained in the bylaw. The application and further information may be inspected by appointment at the Tofino Municipal Office, 121 Third St., Tofino, B.C., during regular business hours (8:30 am - 4:00 pm) between July 10th, 2020 and July 20th, 2020 except weekends and statutory holidays. Information will also be available online at www.tofino.ca/development or by direct request to the contact information listed below.
Written submissions may be mailed to the District of Tofino, P.O. Box 9, Tofino, B.C., V0R 2Z0, or emailed to pthicke@tofino.ca. Please submit any comments or concerns you may have regarding this application before noon, July 20th, 2020. A public information session will be held prior to the hearing at 5:30 pm in the Community Hall, July 20th, 2020.
Please note that precautionary protocols for COVID-19 will be in place. If you are sick or have been sick within the last 14 days, or have come into contact with anyone who has been sick within that time period, or have left the country within that time period, please do not attend the meeting and submit a written statement instead. Masks are recommended.
For more information, please contact:
Peter Thicke
(T) 250.725.3229 ext 703
7 comments:
This is the last stages in the Whistlerization of Tofino. Welcome to the future. No ownership going forward, for working folks who want to build a life. Not Good. Public funded staff accom for the entry level place holders who work in the tourist trade. What kind of community have we become? A non community. Goodbye Tofino
im certainly against this farce called affordable housing in this place..might as well be called 'give a few million tax dollars to a couple of consultants' then phase 2 is 'create nothing but rental housing so one of the consultants can collect the rents' and phase 3 'tofino wakes up one day and realizes they been had for millions and our land'. brilliant.
5:36 PM You're right. The big-money guys win. And am sure Ecolodge will do fine
Why does this not pass the sniff test...just feels greasy...kind like WE for the Dot. Use the right word salad and the gullible will vote yes to anything labeled “Progressive”. As with everything follow the Money.
Much needed. I can't wait for to to be built. When was the last time anyone built ant rental housing in Tofino - Sin City? The developers/contractors are just as greedy as everyone else in Tofino.
5:49 Ok Josie
It is a sad excuse of a project that will end up doing no good for the community or those who want to find a place to live. Unless they are built to high, (expensive!) quality, they will rapidly degrade into a slum.
There is no such thing as low cost housing for you either pay to build expensive here or pay twice to repair what you did on the cheap.
Tofino’s climate is not forgiving of any cost savings in construction.
All you have to do if you doubt those comments is ask any condo owners in Tofino if they’ve had special assessments they have paid in order to repair construction failures and none of those were considered low cost housing.
