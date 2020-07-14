Catalyst Story from the Province

If there were sweetheart land deals in Vancouver that seemingly did not produce the affordable housing that was expected why is Tofino dancing with the same individuals?There's the old story of the individual hitting his head on the wall being asked why he was doing it. The answer was because it felt so good when I stop. Perhaps Tofino could save a lot of pain for its struggling taxpayers by stopping the THC before it goes any further. Right now my head is feeling pretty bashed up over this but I'm at a loss why the mayor and council cannot see the tax trap that is being laid.
All of the accounting of this project is to gear a rent to the maximum for a particular earning level. Affordability is deemed to be achieved when that ratio is not exceeded. ie you earn $6000 a month you can pay 30% of that so $1800 a month. And that is what you will be charged. I have yet to see anything on the cost of production and how the income stream relates to the cost of production.Supposedly you give away land and fees to lower the cost of production to make something cheaper, Not here. The real cost of production is irrelevant to the rents being charged. They are set at the maximum people can pay. and there is no accounting for where the diference goes. The suggestion that the rents were upped after all costs were, in tells you everythingThis is just a different way to hose people. Eliminate their choices, heard them into one chute to the abattoir.
Here is a question. Can anyone answer? The proposed rates of rental will easily pay down the cost of construction in 20 to 30 years. What then.? The Sharp road deal runs for 50 years. Will Catalyst continue to receive all those revenues even though it's investment is recovered. That's a lot of money. millions and millions. Surely the project will return to the DOT at that point. Surely Catalyst as a not for profit, community minded organisation will return the project to Tofino when it's costs are recovered. Surely that is the deal. Right!Just asking
