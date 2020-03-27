District Reviewing 2020 Budget In Light of COVID-19 Pandemic
No matter who you are in Tofino, we understand that COVID-19 is having a real impact on your life.
Faced with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, District of Tofino Council and staff will be reviewing our draft 2020-2024 Financial Plan in recognition of these extraordinary times. Things have changed significantly since our last budget open house on February 18th, and the District will be reconsidering our draft financial plans over the coming weeks. The Financial Plan and Tax Rates Bylaws are currently required to be adopted by May 15, 2020.
To support our community in the quickly evolving COVID-19 situation, the District is extending the payment due date for Quarter 1 2020 utility bills.
Many of you have asked about the payment of upcoming utility bills. Utility bills will be distributed the week of April 20th, and the District will be extending the payment due date from 30 days to 90 days. Late payment penalties will be added to utility accounts after the 90 days has passed.
What about property taxes?
We understand that many property owners have questions about the potential deferral or reduction of property taxes.
Property tax collection and due dates are mandated by Provincial legislation, meaning that individual local governments cannot alter them. Tofino’s Mayor and Council, along with almost every other municipality in BC, have been asking the Province for further information on property tax deferrals or other tools that will help British Columbians. We have been assured that the Minister of Finance and her staff are actively discussing this topic, although no timeline for updates has yet been provided.
The District’s current Financial Plan includes the development of an Indoor Recreation Facility, dependent on substantial funding (73.33%) from the provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), with the balance to be funded by taxation (borrowing).
Unfortunately, the District has recently been informed that the application to the ICIP was not successful.
During the December and February budget open houses, we asked the community to share your thoughts about how the District should proceed should the grant application be unsuccessful. In light of the recent denial, District of Tofino Council and staff will reconsider how this project fits into the District’s Financial Plan during our upcoming budget meetings, and discuss the best ways to provide recreation opportunities for residents.
Stay Tuned for More Information About the District Budget Review
In the coming weeks, Council will be discussing significant changes to 2020 operations and projects to be responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic, remain resilient, and prioritize essential services and projects. These changes will impact the budget and property taxation, and we remain committed to communicating regularly with the community about any communication from the Province, changes to the District budget, or impacts to District services. Follow budget updates at www.tofino.ca/budget or by clicking below:
2 comments:
Good to hear about the denial of the recreation facility grant. Great news!! Now maybe that foolishness can be put to bed, along with the plans to increase Tofino's debt burden and yet another property tax increase.
Good news, Tofino will be reviewing it's 2020 budget.
Provincial Gov't has already initiated changes to ease the burden of tourist sector commercial tax rates. Great for them.
But hey. Prov gov't. Look over here. Ya! I am over here. Ya that little guy in the corner. What you going to do to ease my tax burden. I am a residential taxpayer and my income has vaporized. No job, no money. What you going to do for me?
