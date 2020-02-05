Tofino Housing Corporation Story

For businesses that are interested in partnering on staff accommodation - please see below for details of a Feb. 18th meeting.Tofino Shared Staff Accommodation Development - Recruiting Interested Businesses and OrganisationsProposal: The Tofino Housing Corporation is looking to recruit 4-10 businesses (or Organisations) who need new or would prefer different Staff Accommodation for their employees. The THC will work with the group of businesses over the next 2-3 years to find a site, investor/developer and operator. The Staff Accommodation will be financed and developed by the investor/developer and operated on contract. Each business will be charged a monthly rental and operating fee and will charge their employees how much rent they feel appropriate.What? A new purpose-built building or buildings designed to meet the staff accommodation needs of the participating businessesBed / Unit Types? Will depend on the needs of the participating businesses. Could be shared dorm-style rooms with communal kitchens, 1 bedrooms with shared kitchens or small 1 or 2 bedroom independent units.How Many Beds / Units in the Development? Will depend on the needs of the business group, but anticipate needing at least 30 + beds before initiative will be viable.Where? We need to find a willing landowner partner, but we have some ideas where it might go. Mostly likely the land will need to be rezoned.Cost? To be determined but in the range of $700-1400 per month (lease fee + operating fee) depending on bedroom, unit and building style. Our goal is to negotiate the best deal for the participating businesses.Next Steps?
- Contact Ian Scott at 250-884-6202 or execdirec@tofinohousingcorp.ca by February 14th, 2020
- If you decide you are serious about participating then you or a representative need to attend a founders meeting on February 18th. Contact Ian Scott for time and location.
- If you like what you hear at the founders meeting you will need to follow up and sign a Commitment Letter and pay a commitment fee to the THC (expected at $500-$1000 per room) to cover costs associated with securing an agreement with a developer/investor..
- March 2nd on. With Commitment Letters in-hand THC works to find investor/developer and willing landowner. Offers are presented to the group of businesses for consideration.Ian ScottInterim Executive Director
Tofino Housing Corporation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
7 comments:
The Tofino Housing Corp. is 100% owned by the District of Tofino. Therefore, this puts our municipal government into the business of supplying staff housing to privately owned business interests! ..... at the expense of the local taxpayer??
This is WRONG.
Also wondering why residents are paying for staff housing (via THC funding) for already successful business owners who want to increase and expand their business? Why would tax paying residents want to pay for increasing and expanding the already overblown tourism footprint, for private businesses, which will further tax our infrastructure that cannot support the existing water,sewer,and hydro demands, let alone the crumbling roads and highway from overuse and constant oversize vehicles on residential roads?
I really believe we are overtaxing the environment as well as the mental health and well being (and wallets) of residents and residential taxpayers.
This has nothing to do with local taxpayers. If it moves forward it will be funded through the Airbnb portion of hotel tax, by the developer and by businesses.
If the THC wanted to focus on helping actual year round locals find affordable housing, it might allow fast tracking of any developer willing to build monthly rental apartments.
Or perhaps an income verified row housing co-op scheme for new families?
But organizing, building, and maintaining staff accoms for a handful of businesses is bad optics. On the surface it looks like favoritism.
The private market already has rooms from $700-1000; what makes this any different?
Dorms?? Really??? Just drop a few atco trailers down and call it a day?
No public funds should be spent on helping businesses house what is likely to be a transient, partying, 20-something seasonal workforce. The business owners should pony up and build or buy housing, like the rest have already done and will keep doing. Business is business - Housing staff in a hot tourist destination is one of the costs of doing business here.
This is something the DOT should stay clear away from. If the THC really wants to help locals, rezone / tax defer / tax holiday private year round rental usage back into economic viability, allow laneway housing and secondary suites for monthly rent and consider a low income housing cooperative for year round families.
The DOT should remain neutral on matters of local business operations, including how they attract and retain their staffs.
Where is the land?. Who is committing the land?
I thought they turned down a private developer who wanted to build hundreds of rental units on his own land. and pay the District a fortune in fees.
Yes they did.
Now they are trying to negotiate this. Why couldn't they just make a deal with him to rezone some of his land I guess big brother can do it better. Yes citizens, things are always better when Big Brother is in control.
Watch as they wave all normal planning requirements that would apply to a private developer. Location, density, OCP, servicing and infrastructure, Phew! redundant details. Of no concern to the public. This is high priority stuff here.
Like they did on Sharp Road.
"This has nothing to do with local taxpayers". Therefore you get no say. We will get no say. Just shut up and pay you suckers. The BS has started already. The "AirBNB portion of Hotel Tax". That sounds like Tax to me. We got no say in how that was to be allocated. And because it is going to go to staff housing it will not go somewhere else like infrastructure. So just pay more taxes.
This Airbnb money just appeared from the heavens one day. An act of Her Majesties magnificence. She can make things just appear and decide everything. It all has nothing to do with you.
In my world, all things are connected, and we are as one.
Little Brother is watching. He is watching.
The dead sea lion on the beach may have a better smell than this charade.
Reply to 9:15 AM:
Mayor Osborne has stated that funding will come from MRDT, Amenities contributions, A loan, and unspecified grants.
I reply:
The MRDT funds mentioned are the airbnb portion of the tax, which could have been negotiated to be used for tourism infrastructure, thereby relieving a part of the infrastructure cost burden on the taxpayer, but instead were funneled to "affordable housing". Now, it appears, those "affordable housing" funds are going to be used to facilitate subsidized staff housing for private businesses. You, the taxpayer, get no relief from planned property tax increases from this funding source. ----- The amenities contributions mentioned are funds that come directly from the general coffers of the District of Tofino. This money belongs to the taxpayers. This money, for example, could be used to service parks and trails, instead of using funds from taxation. Those taxation funds could then be used to reduce your tax burden. Instead, the amenities funds are being used to facilitate staff housing for private businesses. You, the taxpayer, again get no relief from the proposed tax increases.----- The loan? The last loan that THC took out needed to be guaranteed by the District of Tofino, who took out a loan to provide security on their loan. You, the taxpayer, are today paying interest on that loan. This only further increases your tax burden. Further loans to THC will no doubt do the same. ------ Grants? I don't believe it is reasonable to expect that the sources of grant funding can be expected to supply funds for both subsidized staff housing and tourism based infrastructure, both at the same time. If we consume our portion of senior government's contributions on staff housing, there's unlikely going to be any sentiment left over to help us out with our shortage of infrastructure funding. Again you, the taxpayer, get left with the short straw. This story that "oh, that's a different bunch of money" is bogus. Just as bogus as the claim that the THC director's salary is paid from "this different bunch of money" The money, ALL of it, belongs to the taxpayers, people like you, who struggle to pay some of the highest municipal taxes in B.C. You deserve better.
