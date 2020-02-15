Council Highlights

|Delegation from Surfrider Pacific Rim: Surfrider presented Council with details of their "Cut the Cutlery and Forget the Foam" campaign, and requested that Council amend the Single Use Item Regulation Bylaw to include prohibitions on single-use cutlery and polystyrene containers.
West Coast Multi-Use Path: Council resolved to provide a letter of support to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District in their application for funding to complete a 1.2 km section of the Multi-Use Path on the West Coast. This project will be the final link connecting the existing Ucluelet Multi-Use Path with the ʔapsčiik t̓ašii trail currently being built in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, and will create a continuous Multi-Use Path between the communities of Tofino, Ty-Histanis, Esowista, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ, and Ucluelet.
Aeriosa Tree Dance Workshop: Council authorized staff to issue a special event permit for the use of the beach, public parking lot, and access path at North Chesterman Beach to organizers of the Aeriosa Tree Dance Workshop scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 30, 2020.
Tofino Surf Weekend: Council authorized staff to issue a special event permit for the use of the beach, public parking lots, and acess paths at North Chesterman Beach to organizers of the Tofino Surf Weekend event scheduled to be held April 3-5, 2020.
Parade of Whales and Wonders: Council authorized temporary street closures for the Parade of Whales and Wonders event scheduled to be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 between the hours of 10:30 am and 11:30 am.
Meares Vista Inn Housing Agreement Bylaw: Council directed staff to alter the terms of the proposed Housing Agreement Bylaw for Meares Vista Inn (760 Campbell Street) to include provisions for seasonal worker housing. If adopted, the bylaw would require a person to demonstrate that they have secured a contract for at least three (3) months of employment with a business in Tofino in order to meet the criteria of a qualified tenant.
Single Use Item Regulation Bylaw Revisions: "District of Tofino Single Use Item Regulation Bylaw No. 1277, 2020" was introduced and read a first, second and third time. If adopted, the bylaw would repeal "District of Tofino Single Use Item Regulation Bylaw No. 1263, 2019", granted under the municipality's authority to regulate business licensing, and would instead enact a single use item regulation under the concurrent municipal and provincial authority to protect the natural environment. If the bylaw is approved by the Province, District staff will provide the public with an opportunity to give feedback on the proposed revisions prior to it's adoption.
Changes to Election Procedures: "District of Tofino Election Procedures Bylaw No. 1204.01, 2020" was introduced and read a first, second and third time. The bylaw proposes to make amendments to the District of Tofino's election procedures which would allow for use of the provincial voters list, provide an additional advanced voting opportunity, and include mail-ballot voting.
