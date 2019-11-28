Subsidized Housing Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/tofino-housing-project-clears-zoning-hurdle/
I guess there are more virtue signalling points with subsidized housing than salmon habitat preservation. The district has hundreds of acres of land yet they choose to build right next to MacKenzie Creek . There has been no land rezoned for a multi-lot subdivision since the Yew Wood project a decade ago.
58% of the land in Tofino sits undeveloped. Council could do practically anything with this land that it chooses to do. It could, if it wanted, rezone and sell a chunk of it to developers to build homes on, or duplexes, or an apartment building. It could sell this rezoned land for any price the District chooses, $16,000,000.00 for example. Gee, I wonder what we could use 16 million dollars for?
Development of this rezoned land would then yield a small fortune to Tofino in development fees, building fees, amenities contributions and the like. Money that could supply a good chunk of the cash we need to upgrade our water supply.
This new housing would then make a significant increase to the tax base. More money, and less need to go into debt.
Now, let's talk about whether or not Tofino needs any additional housing. Anyone out there try to find a place to live lately? Don't need to say much more about that subject, unless you've been living under a rock. (Which actually is about the only vacant space available)
The mayor claims that private developers are not capable of solving the affordable housing shortage. What planet is this lady from? What is obvious, looking at the proposed Sharp Rd project, is that The Tofino Housing Corp. is not capable of doing so. The proposed rents for those units can be described as anything but "affordable", and the construction costs have ballooned to a fantastic expense that Tofino will never see recovered, construction costs more than double the sq ft rate that private developers construct new homes for!
Equally bogus is her claim that private developers cannot supply the market demand. They cannot supply the demand because the District of Tofino refuses to re-zone any land or approve any development permits. Of course developers cannot supply the demand, the District of Tofino refuses to allow it!
Then, she has the gall to claim, on the radio, that she's so proud of the fact that this has all been accomplished without the use of any district taxation money being required.
Don't be fooled. This isn't about housing, or affordability, or sustainability, or about providing for those on lower incomes. This is about politics. There's been close to two million dollars spent, and there's not a thing built yet. There's no such thing as "government funded". It ALL taxpayer funded!
I believe your comments are correct Ralph. 13 years. Which is really a disgrace when you consider how much people harp on the need for housing.
The interesting thing is, council is approving a far more objectionable proposal than they have turned down many times in the last decade. Because it is THEIR proposal. This proposal would be turned down if presented by a private developer. Can't trust the "OTHER". Those bad people. Only government can be trusted. Mr. Law apparently does not have the same sense of ownership, he has come late and brought a little objectivity. We will see how he develops.
But the Mayors comments are quite revealing. The reason nothing can get passed the gatekeepers is because they feel they would lose control. She doesn't want to be a custodian of the public interest, guiding reasonable development...She wants control and credit. She knows better than society itself. The attitude borders on Meglomania. The supply and demand system, where the market comes in to play has been short circuited and where has that got us. A worse position than ever.
History has proven this kind of government intervention has never worked. The government will solve your problems and then you are beholden to the government. How has that worked out for native people for the last 100 years in Canada or the Black population in the States. Welfare and slums. Perpetual dependence and poverty.
Government needs to create the conditions for success. The rule of law, economic freedom, the provision of broad infrastructural services and to help those who really need it, those who cannot help themselves, Then get out of the way and let the majority of people provide for themselves which they would be only to happy to do.
Hell, even the Chinese figured out some of this.. But someone at District Council holds the keys and doesn't want to share. They want control more than they want success. No, private development will never work says the Mayor who has absolutely no personal experience in development whatsoever and approved not one significant rezoning for residential development since coming into office. You don't want that. She knows. You want government housing Right??
Once the pigs got rid of the farmer, they started wearing the farmers clothes. They stood up on two legs and stared drinking the farmers wine. They told the other animals they needed to do what the pigs said, leave the running of the farm to them, because they, the pigs, were the smart ones and it was best to leave such important matters to them. Hello Tofino
And, the districts demands for money, like the lift tax, has killed any developers appetite for doing anything requiring a rezoning. The district has made it impossible for a responsible developer to do anything...period.
the alleged success of this project is sickening. they could screw up a one man parade. we'll educate the dogs and kids not to kill the salmon going by to spawn...sure. a very naive notion.
this seems like a pretty sweet deal for Catalyst. They kind of came out of nowhere into our local "affordable housing" objective. Who does Catalyst know that is connected to the district? I wonder. Meanwhile District staff are building vacation rentals in Gibson Heights. That will surely bolster community sustainability.....
Conversations I've heard include Catalyst, staff housing, and a couple of the larger resorts all having a vested interest in seeing Sharp Rd proceed. Of course that could easily just be rumor and conjecture. No corruption in Tofino, it's about"affordable", not"staff", right?
So why is the mayor now making it a point to distance herself from the term "low cost" and instead now prefer to use "below market"?
Is this the same women who has been fleecing the Tofino Taxpayer for years with this "Ecolodge" scam. Is this the woman who tells us to do the moral thing re the bus. Her position is all projection. She thinks the developers are all scammers when it is her, and the taxpayers are immoral. It's all projection.
