Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Post by Omar Soliman
Hello all, apparently I may be one of the only people left in Tofino who doesn’t speak with anonymity, which is an increasingly worrying problem in today’s world. Yes I live in an RV on public lands at Cox Bay. I have lived in this town for 4 years with only a short period of that time being under a real roof in a real house. My door is open at anytime if you want to discuss what it has been like. This election isn’t about me and what I’m going through, and for the reasons why I think people haven’t been willing to rent me a space (including crabapple whom I’ve spoken with on multiple occasions) which are not important because what I think doesn’t matter, what matters is what’s going on with this town and what we can do to mitigate its potential demise. My opinions should not matter to you the residents of this town, what should matter to you is selecting an INDIVIDUAL who is going to champion YOUR opinions and principals. It is not the responsibility of your elected officials to curb your decisions, it is their responsibility to gather information democratically and enforce the will of the people, that’s what I’m willing to do, I am willing to be your megaphone, I will never vote against what the PEOPLE of this community want. At the end of the day we all have rights as Canadians, and if you want to know what those rights are and how to cherish them and execute them to the fullest extent of the law, you need to elect officials who understand them and are will to fight for them for you. I will make only one promise, I promise that whatever roads we decide to take, whatever mistakes we need to get up from, and whenever we need to stand up to injustices in our town and in the world, we will always do it with confidence, with conviction, and we will do it together, I promise.
Posted by Ralph Tieleman at 5:26 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
13 comments:
I'm gonna vote for this man.
Here's why.
We're supposed to have a representative democracy form of government. That's where we, the people, elect from our peers individuals to represent our will in the council chambers.
On May 6th 2019, at a "special" council meeting, our mayor and six councillors voted unanimously to adopt a financial plan, budget, and loan authorization that plunges the taxpayers of Tofino into deep long term debt, combined with outrageous and extreme property tax hikes. They did this despite staff having told them that 0% (none) of the requests for feedback that the District of Tofino had asked the public for spoke in favor of this budget, loan, or financial plan. In fact 100% spoke against their plan, and several reasonable alternatives were put forward.
The will of the people was totally ignored. Instead, it was suggested that the entire population, it seems, is confused and misinformed. Mayor and council assumed the role, it appears, of God, made a conscious decision to NOT place the matter before the electorate (as the law would indicate they should have), and instead enacted the bylaws:against the clearly stated will of the electorate.
Obviously, it seems to me, Omar has been paying attention. He sees something wrong happening in our municipal government. He's telling us that he will not become a part of it. He's asking for our support, so he can perhaps carry OUR voice into council chambers and keep us informed of what's going on there.
I believe him.
He's got my vote.
Besides, he sounds like a normal everyday Tofitian to me. Like most of the people here, thanks to District of Tofino policies, he can't find a decent affordable place to live.
That's great Omar. but what the hell do you think.
@10:13 PM. Can't you read? Omar clearly said that he doesn't believe it matters what he thinks, he's asking for your vote so he can represent what YOU think in council chambers.
I understand this might be difficult for you to understand. It's a different concept of governing than Tofino is accustomed to. Now and in the past, we elect a mayor and council, and they then proceed to rule as kings, the will of the people ignored. Omar proposes to change this, perhaps.
It would be good to have the residents and taxpayers actually having a say in the managing of their own public affairs. There are 1800-2000 residents in Tofino. They must, by the law of averages, have at least some good ideas. Those ideas deserve the opportunity to be heard.
So Omar is simply going to reflect the will of the people, that is great. But the current crop on Council probably claim the same mantel. How will he determine what that is? What will he do if the community is divided or the path forward is not clear? He might have to follow his instincts or his prejudices. Or perhaps do whatever the last person to speak to him says. Or do what someone says is the will of the people even when it is not. And who is to decide. Is Omar more than a Robot or a slot machine.
It might be a good idea to find out what he thinks are the problems and solutions, then the electors can decide. He might be the return of Tommy Douglas or Beelzebub. At this point I don't know.
Most people are not taxpayers in Tofino. Why would he would represent a minority point view.
Sounds like Peter Sellers in Being There. The man just is. It is really quite remarkable.
Vote for a candidate that doesn’t have an airbnb or vacation rental.
AirBnB, it is the will of the people. Omar, Omar, Omar, Omar
I live in my car but contribute to the community. I get harrassed by bylaw but I just want to work and be here. I’m not a bum. Omar has my vote
Housing should be for tourists and Volkswagen vans.
(Sarcasm)
@9:00AM You criticize Omar for not expressing clearly his position on issues. Which issues are you curious about? If you look at any council agenda, you'll see that the issues are constantly changing, addressing multiple various topics. Hundreds of topics each year. It would take writing a book to address all of them. Many, we don't even know what they are yet. Do you have a clear accurate vision of what issues council will be facing in this term? I don't. I don't expect Omar to have a crystal ball and the ability to see into the future. Nor do I expect him to have all the answers to all the problems. No one possibly could.
I will point out that, so far, he's the only candidate that has come forward publicly and said ANYTHING. At least that I've seen or heard. And it's been a week since nominations closed. Who are these "other" five candidates? What is their platform. Why haven't we heard anything from them?
We haven't heard from other candidates because
I) They are not on Ralph's blog, and
2) They are all down at the pub buying people beers, trying to get elected.
See you, I am heading down there before supplies run out
Re: 11:14AM The reason you may not have heard from any other candidates is because " The deadline for candidates to remove their names from the ballot is October 4. The campaign period officially kicks off October 5".
Post a Comment