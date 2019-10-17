Council Agenda Packages - Oct. 22nd Council & Public Hearing

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 AM in the Council Chamber, Municipal Office, 380 Campbell Street
, a Special Council Meeting will be held for the purposes of reviewing 2019 Quarter 3 Reports and the 2020-2024 Financial Plan.
Tofino residents and businesses are encouraged to attend budget meetings to make Council aware of your priorities and to learn about the process. District staff are available to answer questions, and to distribute your feedback to Council. In general, the annual budget process is as follows:
- August: All Departments submit proposed Budgets
- August-Sept: Detailed Budget Review by CFO, CAO, and each Department
- October/November: First Budget Meeting*
- January: Second Budget Meeting*
- January/February: Public Consultation* (Open Houses, Feedback Forms, Presentations)
- March: Final Budget Meeting* – authorization to prepare Financial Plan and Annual Tax Rates Bylaw based on Budget discussions
- April: Introduce Five-Year Financial Plan and Annual Tax Rate Bylaws*
- Before May 15th: Adoption of Bylaws*; submit to Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
*All meetings are open to the public and advertised in advance.
