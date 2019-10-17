Thursday, October 17, 2019

Council Agenda Packages - Oct. 22nd Council & Public Hearing


District of Tofino Meeting Agenda

Please find below links for the following agenda packages:

2019-10-22 Public Hearing Agenda (4:00 pm - 4:30 pm)
A Public Information Session will be held at 3:30 pm in the Council Chambers.

700 Sharp Road - Tofino Housing Corporation
Public Hearing - 22 Oct 2019 - Bylaw 1270 - Agenda - Html
Public Hearing - 22 Oct 2019 - Bylaw 1270 - Agenda - Pdf
 
2019-10-22 Regular Council Agenda

Agenda items include:
  • Correspondence from Village of Pouce Coupe re. Support for Transportation Network Services
  • Correspondence from Clean Energy BC re. 2019 Generate Conference
  • Correspondence from Tofino Housing Corporation re. 2020 Affordable Housing MRDT Plan
  • 2020 Tactical Plan & 2020 Affordable Housing MRDT Plan
  • Coastal Addendum to the Alberni Agriculture Plan - Coastal Agriculture Roundtable
Regular Council - 22 Oct 2019 - Agenda - Html
Regular Council - 22 Oct 2019 - Agenda - Pdf
 
Click Here for Council Minutes, Agendas and Videos

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 AM in the Council Chamber, Municipal Office, 380 Campbell Street, a Special Council Meeting will be held for the purposes of reviewing 2019 Quarter 3 Reports and the 2020-2024 Financial Plan.

Tofino residents and businesses are encouraged to attend budget meetings to make Council aware of your priorities and to learn about the process.  District staff are available to answer questions, and to distribute your feedback to Council.  In general, the annual budget process is as follows:
  • August: All Departments submit proposed Budgets
  • August-Sept: Detailed Budget Review by CFO, CAO, and each Department 
  • October/November: First Budget Meeting*
  • January: Second Budget Meeting*
  • January/February: Public Consultation* (Open Houses, Feedback Forms, Presentations)
  • March: Final Budget Meeting* – authorization to prepare Financial Plan and Annual Tax Rates Bylaw based on Budget discussions
  • April: Introduce Five-Year Financial Plan and Annual Tax Rate Bylaws*
  • Before May 15th: Adoption of Bylaws*; submit to Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
*All meetings are open to the public and advertised in advance.
Learn about the Municipal Budget
For more information please contact the Corporate Services Department at:
(T) 250-725-3229
(E) corporateservices@tofino.ca 
 
You are receiving this email because you have signed up to receive notifications from the District of Tofino. If you feel you've been subscribed by accident, or you no longer wish to receive notifications, please use the link provided to unsubscribe.

